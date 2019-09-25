L&T Technology Services recognized as 'Best Company for Excellence in Services' by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce-West India Council

L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pureplay engineering services company, was recognized as the 'Best Company for Excellence in Services' by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce- West India Council (IACC-WIC). LTTS was conferred with the prestigious recognition during the 15th Indo-American Corporate Excellence Awards at a grand ceremony organized at The Trident Hotel in Mumbai on September 20.

The award was presented to LTTS by the Chief Guest, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The event was attended by more than 300 guests including representatives from the Indo-U.S. business community, IACC members and leaders, members of the American and other diplomatic communities, leading expatriates and celebrities. Mr David Ranz, U.S. Consul General, U.S. Consulate General Mumbai was the Guest of Honour.

The bilateral cooperation between India and the U.S. is broad-based spanning across multiple industry domains with engineering services leading the way. According to IDC, the business services market is likely to grow by over eight per cent to reach USD 13.1 billion by the year-end and expand further to USD 14.3 billion by 2020. LTTS was recognized for its industry-leading engineering services that are contributing to the strengthening of economic ties between the two countries. LTTS has been actively investing its resources into American cities to build best-in-class infrastructure and is also contributing to job creation by recruiting engineering graduates from U.S. colleges.

Mr. Amit Chadha, President, Sales & Business Development and Executive Director at L&T Technology Services said, "The bilateral trade legacy between India and USA serves as a role model for the world particularly on aspects pertaining to technology-based innovations and collaborative work models. Indian companies including LTTS have been at the forefront of delivering new-age engineering services capabilities. This recognition from IACC will further strengthen our endeavors to offer best-in-class engineering services to our customers in the US and globally."

Ms. Poorvi Chothani, President, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce - West India Council said, "LTTS has become a global engineering bellwether in a short span of time. The company is facilitating new-age innovations across multiple industries for its global customers comprising of top ER&D spenders and U.S. Fortune 500 companies. The team at LTTS has been behind some of the most innovative new-age projects for its clientele, including the smartest campus in the world, the world's first hybrid aircraft engine, and a unique solar connectivity drone, making the company a preferred engineering services partner for major U.S. enterprises. LTTS is playing a crucial role in strengthening the Indo-U.S. engineering ecosystem and overall business relations."

