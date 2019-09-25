Guar seed futures ease on weak spot demand

Guar seed prices fell by Rs 41.5 to Rs 3,975 per 10 quintal in futures trade on Wednesday as traders trimmed their bets in line with subdued lead at physical markets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for October delivery declined by Rs 41.5, or 1.03 per cent, to Rs 3,975 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 65,380 lots.

The delivery for November softened by Rs 32, or 0.79 per cent, to Rs 4,016 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 28,730 lots. Marketmen said guar seed futures declined due to soaring stock on continuous supplies from growing belts.

