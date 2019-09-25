International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Russia to more than double its grains supply to Venezuela -Ifax

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 25-09-2019 15:50 IST
Russia to more than double its grains supply to Venezuela -Ifax

Image Credit: Pexels

Russia plans to supply up to 600,000 tonnes of grain to Venezuela this year, up from 254,000 tonnes last year, Interfax news agency reported, citing a handout issued ahead of talks between Venezuelan and Russian leaders.

President Nicolas Maduro is holding talks in the Russian capital with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Moscow has been one of Maduro's biggest backers in the face of what it has described as unacceptable U.S. efforts to undermine him, including providing loans and help for Venezuela's military and oil industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019