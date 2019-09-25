International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Thomas Cook's German arm seeks independence through bankruptcy

PTI Frankfurt
Updated: 25-09-2019 15:51 IST
Thomas Cook's German arm seeks independence through bankruptcy

Frankfurt, Sep 25 (AFP) The German arm of bankrupt British tour operator Thomas Cook declared insolvency Wednesday, saying the step was necessary to detach it from its parent company. "Discussions with investors and partners have shown that the German unit... has a chance of a future," the company said in a statement.

But it was "forced to file for bankruptcy with the effect of detaching it from the complex financial linkages and liabilities" of the parent company, it added. Thomas Cook's German subsidiary employs around 2,000 people, service sector union Verdi said.

The worker representatives added that it was a "harsh blow for workers and their families", despite the fact that the company had been "well run" in Germany. "Everything must now be done to make continued operations possible and preserve jobs," Verdi added.

"The aim of the restructuring is to continue the profitable business of the German operator, which was for a long time burdened by the weak performance of Thomas Cook in Britain, and Brexit," the company said. German customers presently on holidays booked through Thomas Cook will be covered by Thomas Cook's insurer Zurich Insurance, the DRV tour operators' association said.

The German branch's bid to keep going matches a move by the French division on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Austrian unit said Wednesday it was also planning to file for bankruptcy "in the course of the day".

Separately, Berlin has granted Thomas Cook group's profitable German airline Condor a loan of 380 million euros (USD 418 million) to continue flying, as it seeks to chart its own course separately from the parent company. (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019