Travel management platform Deem to invest USD 10 million on

Travel management platform Deem on Wednesday announced its plans to invest USD 10 Million in India. The capital will be utilised to bolster the companys R&D capabilities in the country towards enhancing the corporate travel management experience for more than 50,000 corporate customers around the world, it said in a statement.

The investment will position Deems India centre as an R&D hub for Deems product development worldwide, the company said. Deem said its personalised and intuitive business travel management platform uses advanced technologies to provide optimised solutions for travelers, corporate travel managers and travel management companies.

The company, wholly owned by car rental provider Enterprise Holdings, currently has 100 employees in Bengaluru, focused primarily on Research & Development (R&D). The company plans to double its India headcount in the next two years to create a Centre of Excellence (CoE)on quality assurance automation, as well as the development of the next generation travel platform by working closely with the Ireland and San Francisco centres.

Deem is also developing a CoE on data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning that is focused on creating an enhanced user experience along with business intelligence to enable quicker and better decision making for their customers, it was stated. Deems global customer portfolio includes Pepsi, McKinsey and Company, eBay, Bank of America, NBA, Merck and Bose, according to the statement..

