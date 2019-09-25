80,000 candidates trained for various job roles in leather sector: CLE

The Leather Sector Skill Council has so far trained about 80,000 candidates for various job roles in the sector, CLE said on Wednesday. Council for Leather Exports (CLE) Chairman Panaruna Aqeel said the council was set up in 2012 under the aegis of the National Skill Development Corporation to undertake skill development activities in the leather, leather products and footwear industry.

"Considering the importance of skill development in increasing production and productivity in the sector, massive efforts have been undertaken by the council. It has so far trained about 80,000 fresh candidates in various job roles," he said in a statement. The council has also developed 54 qualification packs for various job roles in the leather, leather products and footwear industry, based on which the training is provided, he added.

Aqeel said the council has a target of training one lakh existing workers of the industry under required prior learning. "The industry has been in the forefront of empowering women through skilling and employment. Women constitute about 30 per cent of workforce in our industry," he said.

India's total exports of leather and footwear products was USD 5.7 billion in 2018-19. The current major export destinations for the sector include Europe and the US. The sector employs about 42 lakh people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)