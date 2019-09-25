Three Silver Medals for CLAAS Innovations

DLG awards silver medal to three innovations by CLAAS at Agritechnica. With APS SYNFLOW WALKER, the new threshing unit in the LEXION straw walker models and CEMOS AUTO CHOPPING for automatic adjustment of the straw chopper, two silver medals have been awarded to the new LEXION series. CEMOS AUTO PERFORMANCE controls the engine power and travel speed of the JAGUAR forage harvester.

Silver for new threshing unit in the LEXION series

With the APS SYNFLOW WALKER, the LEXION 6000 and 5000 set new standards for the threshing and separation performance of straw-walker combine harvesters. The all-new threshing unit features a 450 mm pre-accelerator drum, a 755 mm threshing drum with ten rasp bars and an additional separator drum with a diameter of 600 mm ahead of the impeller. The width of the unit is 1,700 mm in the 6000-series models and 1,420 mm in the 5000-series models. The large drum diameters create low contact angles of 132° (threshing drum) and 116° (separator drum). These characteristics, together with the synchronisation of the drum speeds, enable a straight, gentle and fuel-saving crop flow. The resulting active separation areas measure 3.18 m2 and 2.66 m2 respectively.

For fast adaptation to all crop types and operating conditions, all the threshing concave segments are adjusted hydraulically and in parallel in CEBIS. An overload protection system provides protection against blockages. A concave bar can be pivoted into the crop flow ahead of the threshing drum. This allows the aggressiveness of the unit to be controlled extremely precisely, for reliable deawning in barley, for example. As with all other threshing unit parameters, the control system for the bar is integrated in CEMOS AUTOMATIC. All the concave segments are accessible from the side and can be replaced easily. With drum speeds of between 160 and 920 rpm, APS SYNFLOW WALKER is suitable for all threshing crops.

CEMOS AUTO CHOPPING saves fuel and optimises shredding results

With CEMOS AUTO CHOPPING, another innovation from the new LEXION combine harvesters also receives a silver medal. During combine threshing, the system continuously determines the moisture content and quantity of straw and automatically adjusts the positions of the counter knife and friction base in the straw chopper to the current conditions. This saves up to 10 % diesel fuel. Using the CEBIS terminal, the driver simply specifies whether he wants to work with the highest chaff quality or the highest efficiency.

CEMOS AUTO PERFORMANCE controls engine power and driving speed

With CEMOS AUTO PERFORMANCE, the JAGUAR keeps the set speed constant and regulates engine power and driving speed according to the crop mass. As the crop mass increases, the engine power is first increased and then the driving speed is reduced. If the crop mass is lower, the engine power is reduced automatically. This keeps the engine speed constant and eliminates abrupt load changes. This results in an even crop flow with high operational reliability and lower fuel consumption. The driver is relieved especially in demanding harvesting situations.

