Uber insures every ride at no extra cost

Ride-sharing company Uber on Wednesday launched rider insurance at no extra cost, an initiative in partnership with Bharti AXA and TATA AIG, which will cover all riders in cars, autos and motos up to a maximum of Rs 5,00,000 in case of an accident on a trip. The insurance provides cover for physical injury as a result of any accident that might occur while on trip with Uber, from the point the rider enters the vehicle until the end of the trip, it said in a statement.

Uber has partnered with Bharti AXA and TATA AIG for this initiative which it said is "testament to Uber's commitment towards the safety of each rider that commutes using the platform". Head of Central Operations (Rides) for India and South Asia, Pavan Vaish said he expects the initiative to be "well-received by the rider community and their families, giving them a greater sense of security and assurance when they take an Uber ride." PTI RS ROH ROH.

