Agatsa raises Rs 7 cr in funding led by IAN, state-run TDB

Portable medical device maker Agatsa has raised around Rs 7 crore in a funding round led by Indian Angel Network and state-run Technology Development Board, the company said on Wednesday. The start-up will use the funding for research and development in medical devices and wearables.

"Agatsa has raised USD 1 million in funding from Indian Angel Network (IAN) and the Technology Development Board (TDB), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India," the company said in a statement. Agatsa works in the field of creating affordable and pocket-sized healthcare devices that help in the early diagnosis and management of lifestyle diseases. It claims to have developed the world's first and only portable medical-grade 12-lead ECG devices that can be carried around in the pocket.

"Our first line of products under the label SanketLife are aimed at addressing the delay in getting cardiac care after the appearance of a symptom. Going forward, we plan to create a range of products including wearables that help in the timely diagnosis and management of non-communicable diseases. We are delighted to get IAN and TDB on board as investors," Agatsa co-founder Neha Rastogi said.

