PM Modi urges business community to invest in India during Bloomberg forum

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York today.

Addressing the prestigious gathering, the Prime Minister said that he would use the opportunity to talk about the future direction of India's growth story. Prime Minister said that India's growth story was built on four pillars, namely Democracy, Demography, Demand, and Decisiveness.

Terming it as a golden opportunity, Prime Minister urged the business community to come and invest in India. "If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India. If you want to invest in a market where the latest trends and features are appreciated, come to India. If you want to invest in start-ups with a huge market, come to India. If you want to invest in one of the world's largest infrastructure ecosystem, come to India.", PM said.

Prime Minister also highlighted global recognition of the successful reforms introduced by the Government. In this regard, he mentioned the ten rank jump in the Logistics Performance Index, the thirteen point jump in the Global Competitiveness Index, the twenty-four rank rise in Global Innovation Index; alongside the sixty-five rank improvement in the Ease of Doing Business index calculated by the World Bank.

Prime Minister also spoke of the Bloomberg National Brand Tracker 2018 survey that recently ranked India as the top-performing Asian economy in attracting global investment.

On the technology and innovation front, the Prime Minister invited the global business community to invest in India and stated that their technology and India's talent can together change the world; their scale combined with India's skill-set can accelerate global economic growth.

Prime Minister's Keynote was followed by an interactive session with the founder of Bloomberg Mr. Michael Bloomberg.

(With Inputs from PIB)