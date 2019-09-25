Emergency Services at Tata Steel Port Talbot site; no threat to public

Emergency services are present the Tata Steel's site in Port Talbot after an "incident", according to official sources. It is being said that the incident is isolated and doesn't pose any danger to the public.

Mirror Now has reported that 1 person has died due to the "accident" and an air ambulance has also been sent to the spot. Port Talbot Steelworks is one of the largest steel-producing plant in Europe employing over 4,000 people.

Tata Steel's integrated plant at Port Talbot witnessed a strong explosion in April 2019 that was heard from 24 kilometers away but the loss of life was averted due to the incident.

Further details from Tata Steel Port Talbot site are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.