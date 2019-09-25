PNB launches Preventive Vigilance portal

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday launched a Preventive Vigilance portal to facilitate its staff members to check procedural lapses and promote good practices. In order to promote vigilance awareness, a function was held at PNB Corporate Office, chaired by Central Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar.

Besides other activities, such as inauguration of e-pledge mission, social outreach through technological platforms for promoting the central theme of 'Integrity - A way of Life', the bank introduced technology based solutions through the Preventive Vigilance (PV) portal, which is the first of its kind, the bank said in a statement. The PV portal will facilitate all staff members to contribute towards arresting procedural lapses and unhealthy practices, and will usher in a coherent climate conducive to banking for the modern age, it said.

Speaking at the occasion, PNB Managing Director Sunil Mehta highlighted the importance of integrity for quality of business and in turn promoting peace and prosperity in the society.

