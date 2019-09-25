PSBs best for sustainable development; India, Russia, SA have anorexic loan portfolio: UNCTAD

Backing public sector banks is best for sustainable development, however, countries such as India, Russia and South Africa have anorexic loan portfolio against their gross domestic product, which is too low to meet sustainable development goals, said a UN report on Wednesday. Public banking should be given back its traditional, bigger role if the environmental and economic landscape is to be transformed by 2030, said the UNCTAD Trade and

Development Report 2019 released here. "It is public banking that does the heavy lifting and hence public banking should be

better supported for the future. Public banks are designed to be different from private banks; to focus on long-term projects whose benefits exceed purely commercial returns and on sectors and locations that private finance ignores," said the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report on 'Financing A Global Green New Deal'. Public banks in many countries, despite constant ideological barrage, are already doing this, especially in developing world and have added hundreds of billions of dollars of loans to development, it said.

UNCTAD's analysis shows that public and especially development banks are insufficiently capitalised to scale up their required role. "Some banks are highly engaged - with outstanding loans by the China Development Bank at over 13.4 per cent of China's GDP and the Korean Development Bank at 10.5 per cent of Korea's GDP.

"But other public banks in countries such as India, Malaysia, Mexico, the Russian Federation and South Africa have anorexic loan portfolios at just between 1 to 2 per cent of their countries' GDPs," the report said. This is too low for the Sustainable Development Goals or for a Global Green

New Deal. "This year's Trade and Development Report suggests that meeting the financing demands of the Agenda 2030 requires rebuilding multilateralism around the idea of a Global Green New Deal, and pursuing a financial future very different from the recent past," said Mukhisa Kituyi Secretary-General of the UNCTAD.

The place to begin building such a future is with a serious discussion of public financing options, as part of a wider process of repairing the social contract on which inclusive and sustainable outcomes can emerge and from which private finance can be engaged on more socially productive terms, said Kituyi.

Many banks' low loan-to-equity ratio is a constraining factor, particularly development banks that raise resources in national and international capital markets. As banks have a fixed capital base, the scale of their lending is limited by how markets view their solvency, which to a large extent depends on their credit ratings, the report said.

Banks' efforts to achieve high ratings are unnecessarily constraining their lending by up to USD 1 trillion, the UNCTAD said, citing estimates from credit rating agencies. Greater policy support is essential to build on the positive opportunities public

banking is already creating, the report said. It also suggested measures such as freeing central banks from their narrow focus on price stability/inflation targeting, so they can recover their historical, bolder role and support a Global Green New Deal.

"This should include creating and guiding credit toward greener activities, including issuing green bonds and, if necessary, acting as a buyer of last resort. Giving development and other public banks more capital so they can scale up lending, including by direct financing and enabling banks to reinvest their profits," it suggested.

Among others, it said sovereign wealth funds should be directed towards developmental need and a review by governments of their own requirements for their banks to achieve super high credit ratings. It also said that public banks should not become diverted from their purpose.

