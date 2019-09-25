International Development News
UPDATE 1-Boeing expected to testify at U.S. Senate hearing on safety

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 25-09-2019 22:42 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Boeing Co is expected to testify at an upcoming U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing on aviation safety, a spokeswoman for the panel said Wednesday. The announcement came after the company's board said Wednesday it created a new permanent safety committee to oversee development, manufacturing and operation of its aircraft and services in the aftermath of two fatal 737 MAX crashes. It is not clear who from Boeing will testify.

The committee's chairman, Senator Roger Wicker, said he was happy to see Boeing had released long-awaited recommendations and looks forward to learning more about the recommendations "and other conclusions Boeing has made at the aviation safety hearing I plan to call very soon." Boeing declined to comment Wednesday.

COUNTRY : United States
