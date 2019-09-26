International Development News
M&M expects hike in demand in Bihar during festive season

PTI Patna
Updated: 26-09-2019 00:26 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday said it is expecting a spurt in demand in Bihar during the upcoming festive season, despite a slowdown in the economy. The optimism is based on factors like a good monsoon, resulting in a spike in rural income and liquidity, besides the recently-announced "positive government initiatives", MD Pawan Goenka told reporters here.

Bihar, he said, has been a key market for the company.

