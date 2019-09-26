Doodle Collection Expands its Express Line of Corporate Gifting Products

Leading stationery and lifestyle brand, Doodle Collection introduces new merchandise to their Express line on 23rd September in Mumbai. Doodle collection, along with its strong and wide retail presence, is a renowned brand for corporate diaries, notebooks and organizers in the corporate sector too. With a tasteful execution, the new Express collection is meant to bring fun and flair to employee engagement gifts. It can be customized and personalized, adding to the company's impressive stock of branded diaries and branded notebooks.

"We are very excited to extend our Express line of corporate products. We wanted to give corporate products a contemporary look while keeping them tasteful and elegant. With our wide range, our products give our clients more options and choices. Our new collection reflects our commitment to excellence and perfect customization," said Huma Asgar, Director of Doodle Collection.

The new collection is part of the company B2B line named Express. This includes end-to-end in-house production, starting from design to delivery. The products made of textured PU leatherette can be delivered within 7 days for a fast and efficient merchandising solution. Clients can customize the cover and add advertising pages inside the diaries or notebooks for additional branding. The branded diaries and notebooks can be further personalized by adding the receiver's name.

A Writing Gadget

Despite the popularity of digital tools for journaling and organizing, Doodle Collection's stationery products remain fashionable and trendy. In fact, the company has seen a steady growth of demand for its branded notebooks, branded diaries and branded organizers, which has not been impacted by the prevalence of technological tools. These products offer more scope for customization and personalization, which makes their adaptability far more likely.

"The fact is that a smartphone cannot always substitute for quality stationery, the simple convenience, and pleasure of writing. People still need to make notes, jot down their appointments or thoughts. In fact, studies have shown that writing aids learning and comprehension. We are more likely to listen and remember when we write. It is not about competing with technology. Rather, it is about complementing our gadgets, of meeting their limitations," added Huma.

The new collection adds to the company's wide array in notebooks, diaries, and organizers. It offers trendy designs as well as the classical leather look for executive gifts. The company also has an extensive retail line for B2C customers.

To know more about the new collection, click on http://b2b.doodlecollection.com/express.

Customize and Personalise

With quick deliveries, customization and bulk order, the Doodle Collection's corporate line http://b2b.doodlecollection.com/luxe is ideal for corporate gifting. The diaries, notebooks and organizers make perfect corporate gifts. These stationery items are highly functional, ensuring frequent usage and high brand visibility. The premier quality is meant to reflect the client organization's commitment to excellence. These products meet every criteria for the ideal corporate gift - functionality, design, quality, and branding.

The Branding Expert

Doodle Collection has worked with a number of leading companies across different industries, delivering top-of-the-class branding solution with executive gifts. It is one of the premier manufacturers of corporate gifts with clients across industries, comprising of reputed companies in the FMCG, automobile, education, media and entertainment, banking, pharmaceutical, hospitality and travel sectors.

Past clients include BTVi, MEP, Société Générale, Castrol, Samsonite, British Council, Aptis, BookMyShow, DHL, MasterCard, RuPay, Star, Wildcraft. It is an established name in branded diaries and notebooks https://www.doodlecollection.com/ in retail. This new collection further diversifies its already impressive selection for the B2C sector in corporate gifts.

