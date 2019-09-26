IL&FS approaches NCLAT seeking release of Rs 145 cr held by Gujarat discom

Debt-ridden firm IL&FS has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking the release of around Rs 145 crore held by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam. A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya has issued a notice to the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam over the IL&FS plea.

NCLAT has directed to list the matter for next hearing on October 15. According to senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan appearing for IL&FS, the matter relates to the payment of five IL&FS wind energy companies.

IL&FS had approached Gujarat Energy Regulatory Commission regarding this but could not get relief there. IL&FS Group, which has a total debt of above Rs 90,000 crore, is going through a debt resolution plan.

The entire resolution process is based on the principles enunciated in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and is supervised by Justice D K Jain.

