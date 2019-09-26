[Funding Alert] Darwinbox raises $15 million series-B funding

Darwinbox raises $15 million series-B funding Hyderabad, Sep 26 (PTI): Darwinbox, a leading enterprise into an HR technology platform, on Thursday announced that it has raised USD 15 million series-B funding from a host of investors, including Sequoia India.

The existing investors - Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya Partners and 3one4 Capital - also participated in the funding, a press release from Darwinbox said.

Darwinboxs cloud-based end-to-end human resource management (HRMS) platform caters to HR needs across the entire employee life-cycle (hire-to-retire). Co-founder of Darwinbox Jayant Paleti said, Partnering with marquee investors will accelerate our penetration into the Asian enterprise market, drive product innovation and maximise value delivered to customers.

The principal of Sequoia Capital India LLP Harshjit Sethi said Darwinbox is the clear emerging leader in the fast-growing cloud-based HR management software space in Asia." Sequoia India is thrilled to partner with the team to help them expand aggressively in the coming years, the release said..

