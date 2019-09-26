Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to attend World Economic Forum meet in Davos in Jan

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will attend the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, that is scheduled to take place from January 21-24, 2020. The chief minister has accepted the invitation of WEF President Borge Brende, issued on behalf of the WEF's board of trustees, to attend the 50th annual meeting, the Punjab government stated on Thursday.

Singh thanked Brende for acknowledging the progressive initiatives taken by Punjab to establish itself as a prominent investment destination among the international investors, according to the statement. "In his letter of invitation, the Forum's president had referred to the wide-ranging reforms launched under Amarinder's leadership," it said.

The invitation letter further said that the reforms have been "pivotal in improving the business climate in Punjab, promoting inclusive development and establishing it as a leading investment destination". "Given the WEF's close collaboration with your government on road safety, sustainable food systems and e-mobility, your contributions on these and other relevant topics will add significant value to the programme," wrote Brende.

Looking forward to participate in the event, the chief minister said the WEF has played a pivotal role in defining the global agenda and offers an exemplary platform to interact and collaborate with impactful leaders from government, international organisations, industry and the civil society. The WEF engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

