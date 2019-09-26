RB to expand market share in pain relief segment

FMCG firm RB India (erstwhile Reckitt Benckiser) aims to expand its market share in pain relief segment with its brand Moov. The company on Thursday launched a new Diclofenac range of Moov with stronger formulation.

"Its a fragmented market. We have 12 to 13 per cent market share and the market leadership, which we have in cream segment. "We believe that with the introduction of Diclofenac range of Moov, we will see a significant jump in share numbers. We have high expectation on this," RB HealthSouth Asia Chief Marketing Officer Pankaj Duhan told PTI.

The pain relief market is estimated to be around Rs 4,200 crore, which includes all forms of products in cream, gel, spray and balm. RB has partnered the government's Fit India Movement to raise awareness on growing new age lifestyle pains.

