The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Thursday organised an international conference in Agartala to showcase the export potential of agricultural products from north east region. Twenty international buyers from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Indonesia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Greece participated, the commerce ministry said in statement.

More than 30 exporters from Tripura, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh also participated. APEDA has taken various initiatives to facilitate exports from the region, which has been identified as a major thrust area for increasing agri exports.

* * * *

Govt urges biz associations to help MSMEs * The government on Thursday urged business associations to help MSMEs in technology upgradation and access to credit, an official statement said.

Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Arun Panda said MSMEs should have access to and be able to adopt latest and new technologies. He appealed to business associations to help MSMEs in technology upgradation and access to credit.

The statement said that Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Saarangi stressed that technology should be used with a view to improve the life condition of poorest of the poor. He said this while inaugurating the workshop on outreach of emerging technologies to MSMEs here.

* * * *

Deepak Sood takes over as Assocham secretary general * Industry body Assocham on Thursday said Deepak Sood has took over as secretary general of the chamber.

Sood, had earlier worked in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He was also deputed as CEO of Invest Karnataka Forum, an investment promotion arm of the Karnataka government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)