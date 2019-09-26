Wipro Infrastructure Engineering launches factory automation

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) Automation Business has launched industrial automation and factory automation solutions specifically for the tyre industry. Tyre industries have been relying a lot on imported systems to automate their factories from the USA, Europe, Korea and China, according to a WIN statement.

WIN Automation said it believes that "Make in India" is not complete if the capital equipment for production processes are continued to be imported. "WIN Automation is now fully geared to provide end to end automation solutions for tyre industries competing with global majors", the statement said.

WIN said it will continue to leverage its partnership with Rockwell and other major automation partnerships towards this goal, adding, it has already bagged a major order from one of tyre majors in the country..

