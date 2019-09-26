'Prydo' cab-hailing service launched in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Sept 26 (PTI): City-based Venkata Praneeth Technologies Pvt Ltd, a tech start-up, on Thursday announced the launch of cab-hailing service 'Prydo' here. The business model of 'Prydo' ensures surge-free rides for customers and empowers the driver-partners with a slew of welfare measures, a press release from the company said.

The company has completed the on-boarding process of over 14,000 driver-partners and the service would formally commence from September 29, the release said. The start-up plans to invest Rs 100 crore during the next 12 months for national expansion and has proposed to expand its services to Delhi and Bengaluru in the next six months and to all metro cities by this financial year-end, it said.

Founder and managing director of Prydo Narendra Kumar Kamaraju said, "We are delighted to launch Prydos cab-hailing services in the Hyderabad market. We have integrated Prydo app with Telangana governments Hawk-Eye application to ensure the safety of riders. We are hopeful of completing over one million rides in the next 3 months in Hyderabad." Prydo would charge a commission in the range of 0-10 per cent from driver-partners depending on the number of rides per month. The company charges less/zero commission for higher number of rides on a monthly basis to avoid exerting pressure on them, he said.

'Prydo' mobile application would be made available in Android Play Store and iOS App Store from Thursday. Prydo would offer its services in three categories hatchback, sedan and SUV, the release added..

