Business briefs 2

BIC Cello appoints Manos Nikolakis as GM * Leading writing instruments company BIC Cello on Thursday announced appointment of Manos Nikolakis as general manager to lead its operations in India.

Nikolakis is with the company for more than 15 years and has the business growth strategies for Greece, South Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia in his previous roles. Commenting on the development, BIC CEO Gonzalve Bich said: "With a proven track record and rich experience in developing markets, Manos is ideally placed to bring forward our BIC entrepreneurial spirit and work with our local team in India to drive our business forward.”

Panasonic, Lemma Technologies launch SignEdge display network

* Diversified technology company Panasonic India along with Lemma Technologies on Thursday launched SignEdge Display Network (SDN), an end-to-end Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising solution. Through this collaboration, Panasonic aims to expand its technology benefits to a larger retail ecosystem by enabling the new SDN technology with Lemma Technologies digital advertising platform.

It will provide retailers and owners of digital screens a new platform that brings flexible, controlled and cost-effective means to sell their digital advertising space to a larger audience.

CAIT says no use of single-use plastic bag from Oct 2 * Traders body CAIT on Thursday said more than 7 crore traders will not use single-use plastic bags from October 2 across the country.

"The consumers are advised to bring their own cloth or other bag for shopping. Henceforth, no single-use-plastic bags will be available with the shopkeepers," the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said traders body has already launched a nationwide campaign from for making traders and people aware about the impact of plastic usage on environment.

