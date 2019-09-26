WhistleDrive raises Rs 72 crore from US-based Colosseum Group

WhistleDrive, a city-based employee transportation company, has raised Rs 72-crore series-B funding from Chicago-based Colosseum Group. WhistleDrive provides technology-enabled fleet services for corporates and operates 700+ fleet across three cities - Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, a press release said on Thursday.

CEO of WhistleDrive Rakesh Munnanooru said the firm targets to grow 10x with this series-B investment. "In the next 12 months, we will look at entering two new cities to offer our TaaS Model - transportation as a service to corporates beyond Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai where we will operate, expand fleets and fast-track customer acquisitions," he said.

WhistleDrive offers office commute services to several companies, including ADP, Invesco and Hitachi Consulting, to name a few. It serves 32 clients registering over one lakh trips a month to transport more than 15,000 employees to their offices, every day.

Chairman of Colosseum group Shailendra Tipparaju said, WhistleDrive teams mission and execution echo the core of Colosseum Groups value system. In addition to the significant value they add to the transportation industry via their well-built scalable solution, we are excited to be associated with the Young Indian amazing team." "The company roadmap is robust and we found it is the right time to re-invest in their growth story," he said. PTI GDK NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)