Govt again extends time for installation of radiation monitors, container scanner at 14 sea ports

The government has again extended the deadline for 14 sea ports, including JNPT, Kandla, Mumbai, Tuticorin and Vishakhapatnam, to install radiation monitors and container scanner to December 31. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) also said that the ports which fail to meet the deadline will be derecognised for the purpose of import of unshredded metallic scrap, with effect from January 1 next year.

"The period of installation and operationalisation of radiation portal monitors and container scanner in the designated ports is extended up to Decemeber 31, 2019," the DGFT said. Chennai, Cochin, Ennore, JNPT, Kandla, Mormugao, Mumbai, New Mangalore, Paradip, Tuticorin, Vishakhapatnam, Pipava, Mundra and Kolkata are the 14 ports for which the deadline has been extended.

