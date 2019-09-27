Pocket HRMS Wins Best HR Software Award at Asia Pacific HRM Congress

Pocket HRMS bags the 'Best HR Software' Award for its contribution in revolutionizing the HR ecosystem. With this achievement, Pocket HRMS joins the 'Hall of Fame' of companies that have been bestowed with this prestigious award in the past. The award was judged by an esteemed panel of jury comprising of senior industry and tech leaders.

The award was presented at the 15th edition of Asia Pacific HRM Congress Awards held at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru on 17th Sept, 2019. The event was graced by eminent business and tech leaders, HR leaders/evangelists, thought leaders an alike. Mr. Kumar Siddhartha on behalf of Pocket HRMS received this prestigious award.

"We are proud to earn this recognition from Asia Pacific HRM Congress. At Pocket HRMS, we aim to transform the HR tech domain as we see it today. We strive to seek out the best to empower human resources management and businesses. We've come a long way in empowering the human resources ecosystem across the country by helping businesses embrace the power of mobile, automation, cloud and AI through our next-gen HR software and this award is a testament to our commitment towards providing the best-in-class experience to our customers while digitising the HR domain with our next-gen HR system," said Mr. Kumar Siddhartha, MD for Pocket HRMS.

"We strive consistently to bring the best when it comes to empowering businesses by providing them with a cutting-edge HR solution to help them get the most out of their workforce. Be it mobile payroll, AI-powered HR chatbot 'smHRty', reward and recognition Platform, wearable in HR, integration of WhatsApp for employee communication, geofencing or geo-tracking, we at Pocket HRMS aim to restore the human touch back in human resources," added Mr. Siddhartha.

About Pocket HRMS

Pocket HRMS, previously known as Pocket HCM, is a leading cloud-based HR software with state-of-the-art development and support centres across the country. It now comes with a built-in and intelligent HR chatbot (smHRty) to take care of everyday HR tasks. Pocket HRMS empowers businesses by addressing a range of human resources management problems. It serves as a trusted name in the cloud HR domain offering powerful modules to manage critical HR operations.

For more information, visit: https://www.pockethrms.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1001812/Pocket_HRMS_award.jpg