Energy Leaders IRENA, Siemens to Deliver Opening Keynotes at 12th SIEW

Two global energy leaders will deliver the Opening Keynote Addresses at the 12th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW). Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board and Chief Executive Officer of Smart Infrastructure, Siemens AG will share their perspectives on this year's theme, "Accelerating Energy Transformation". They will focus on the growing role of renewable energy and technology in transitioning to a sustainable energy future. Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing will deliver the SIEW Opening Remarks.

2. The Singapore Energy Summit this year will feature distinguished energy stakeholders discussing ways to accelerate energy transformation, fuel electrification, and embrace digitalisation; and on creating an enabling regulation and financing infrastructure to facilitate this transition. Keynote speeches will be delivered by H.E. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and H.E. Eng Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, United Arab Emirates.

3. The energy policy makers and industry captains joining SIEW this year include:

Dr. Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade & Industry, Singapore

H.E. Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mat Suny Bin Haji Mohd Hussein, Minister of Energy, Manpower and Industry, Brunei Darussalam H.E. Yeo Bee Yin, Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change, Malaysia

H.E. Alfonso Cusi, Secretary of Energy, Philippines Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary General, ASEAN

Kurt Donnelly, Deputy Assistant Secretary, US Department of State Tommy Joyce, Deputy Assistant Secretary, US Department of Energy

Dermot Nolan, CEO, Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (OFGEM), United Kingdom Amir Hamzah, President & CEO, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Malaysia

Han Jun, Executive Vice President, State Grid Corporation of China Kazuhiro Takeuchi, President & CEO, Japan Renewable Energy

Bernard Esselinckx, President & CEO, Senoko Energy Shigeki Miwa, Representative Director & CEO, SB Energy Corp

Dr. Dirk Biermann, Chief Markets and System Operation Officer, 50Hertz Marianne Laigneau, Group Senior Executive President, EDF

4. Organized by EMA, SIEW 2019 will run from 29 October to 1 November 2019 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Register your attendance at www.siew.sg before 30 September 2019 to enjoy early bird discounts of up to S$300.

5. For more info, please refer to www.siew.sg or download the SIEW app, titled "Singapore International Energy Week".

