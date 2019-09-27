Aluminium futures soften on tepid demand

Aluminium prices fell 0.26 per cent to Rs 136.20 per kg in futures trade on Friday as participants trimmed positions, tracking a weak trend at spot market due to sluggish demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for October delivery eased by 35 paise, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 136.20 per kg in a business turnover of 448 lots.

Similarly, the metal for November delivery weakened by Rs 1.15, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 138.55 per kg in 5 lots. Analysts attributed the the weakness in aluminium prices to slackened demand from consuming industries in the spot market.

