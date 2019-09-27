Coriander futures slip on low demand

Coriander prices fell by 4 per cent to Rs 5,429 per quintal in futures trade on Friday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic and export demand. Besides, rising arrivals from major producing regions also weighed on the sentiment.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for September delivery declined by Rs 226, or 4 per cent, to Rs 5,429 per quintal with an open interest of 17,300 lots. Similarly, coriander contracts for October delivery traded down by Rs 231, or 3.99 per cent, at Rs 5,555 with an open interest of 8,360 lots.

