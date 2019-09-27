Elango re-elected as SIMA-CDRA chairman

Managing director of Sangeeth Textiles Limited R Elango has been unanimously re-elected as chairman of the SIMA Cotton Development and Research Association (CD&RA) for 2019-20. Director of Veejay Yarns & Fabrics Pvt Limited R Ravichandran was re-elected as deputy chairman while managing director of Laven Technoblend Limited G Venkatramachandran was elected as vice-chairman at the 44th annual general meeting here on Thursday.

SIMA CD & RA is a registered non-profit organisation established in 1974 by textile mills in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry, said a press release from the Southern India Mills Association (SIMA). The main objective of the association is to promote the development of cotton farming for enhancing cotton production, productivity and fibre quality to make raw cotton available at reasonable price to the textile mills.

It supplements the efforts of the state and central Governments and other agencies in promoting the increased production of quality cotton to meet the demands of the textile industry, the release said..

