Turkey says downs drone on Syria border

Turkish fighter jets have downed a drone that violated Turkey's airspace from Syria six times, the defense ministry said on Sunday, adding that the drone's nationality could not be immediately determined.

A ministry statement said that two F-16 fighter jets had tracked down the drone after the repeated violations of Turkish airspace, which occurred on Saturday.

