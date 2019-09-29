International Development News
Development News Edition
Turkey says downs drone on Syria border

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 29-09-2019 21:50 IST
Image Credit: AF.mil

Turkish fighter jets have downed a drone that violated Turkey's airspace from Syria six times, the defense ministry said on Sunday, adding that the drone's nationality could not be immediately determined.

A ministry statement said that two F-16 fighter jets had tracked down the drone after the repeated violations of Turkish airspace, which occurred on Saturday.

COUNTRY : Turkey
