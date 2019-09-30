International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 30-09-2019 12:27 IST
Aluminum futures up on spot demand

Aluminum prices edged up 0.23 percent to Rs 133.60 per kg in futures trade on Monday as speculators created fresh positions amid rising spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum contracts for September delivery traded up by 30 paise, or 0.23 percent, to Rs 133.60 per kg in a business turnover of 26 lots.

The metal for October delivery, however, weakened by 5 paise, or 0.04 percent, to Rs 135.70 per kg in 781 lots. On the London Metal Exchange, the metal was trading down 0.12 percent at USD 1,735 per tonne.

COUNTRY : India
