O.M.S. Connects European Funds to Indian SMEs

There's now a solution for Indian businesses to overcome the sluggish economy

BANGALORE, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A boutique business consulting firm, O.M.S. Pvt. Ltd. has made arrangements with reputed European Private Equity companies, wherein growth equity in Euros is available for qualifying Indian companies looking to partly or fully acquire assets in Europe e.g. companies, hotels, factories etc. for cross-selling opportunity; business growth; de-risking or diversifying.

"What makes this facility unique, is that for the first time European PE is ready to co-invest with and actively assist Indian companies to expand their business – both globally and within India. Also that for the first time they are willing to participate in transactions as small as € 5 Million," said, O.M.S.'s Chairman and Managing Director S. Sumant.

The model structured after more than a year of effort in Europe and India offers a two-way business opportunity: export of Indian products to EU under European branding as also import of European products and technology for use in India, which can be a strong differentiator.

In short, the Indian entrepreneur can acquire stable, mature and profitable markets in Europe while also being able to expand in the Indian market with European tech and branding.

The European PE investor will remain actively engaged to assist the Indian partner to consolidate and grow the newly acquired business. PE involvement assures access to further funds going forward; as also client, vendor, management and employee retention etc. - which would otherwise not be easy for an Indian company making a foray into Europe on its own.

As to the size of investments that can be made by European private equity, there is no upper limit to their investment capacity – the ceiling is determined only by the co-investment capacity of the Indian partner.

O.M.S. has persuaded European PEs to be flexible on their equity stake. Indian entrepreneurs can start with a minority equity stake with a pre-defined option to acquire majority or full equity going forward. O.M.S. can help to structure the transaction.

The biggest value to Indian entrepreneurs is the management expertise and experience of working with large global MNCs that O.M.S.'s PE partners bring to the table. Such talent cannot just be hired.

Indian companies may propose a JV or acquisition target they may already have identified or initiated. Alternatively, O.M.S. can also propose opportunities for JV or acquisition in Europe - for instance in consumer goods; industrials; food; agri-food; IT; pharma etc. A greenfield venture can also be considered once certain basic criterions are met.

O.M.S. will hand hold the Indian entrepreneur from reviewing their business case to introduction to European private equity, identifying a suitable investment vehicle, deal structure, arranging and liaising with third party due diligence and legal assistance in Europe and finally closing the transaction with release of European investment funds. O.M.S. can also assist with new company or subsidiary formation in Europe, specifically in the Benelux.

About O.M.S. Pvt. Ltd.

O.M.S. Pvt. Ltd. is a family-owned business and investment advisory established since 1974, operating also from Brussels, Belgium since 1996. In Europe and India, they help clients to identify suitable business partners; customers; investment targets; or to raise funding.

The Company is now led by their CMD S. Sumant who has a post graduate degree in international business from Brussels, Belgium and has been working with pan-European businesses over the past 20 years.

More information about O.M.S. is available on their website at www.omspvtltd.com and Sumant can be contacted at Sumant@omspvtltd.com PWR

