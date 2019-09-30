International Development News
Kalpataru bags orders worth Rs 775 crore

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 30-09-2019 15:44 IST
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 775 crore in transmission and distribution segment. According to a company statement, KPTL and its international subsidiary have secured the orders from the government and private clients.

"These new orders will help us to strengthen our T&D order book particularly in India and Bangladesh. Our total order inflows in FY19-20 has crossed Rs 4,300 crore and additionally we have a L1 position of approximately Rs 2,000 crore," KPTL's MD and CEO Manish Mohnot said. KPTL is engaged in power transmission & distribution (T&D), oil & gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing & logistics business with a strong international presence in power T&D.

The company is executing several contracts in India, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, SAARC and Far East.

COUNTRY : India
