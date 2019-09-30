Govt should address industry's concerns in new pesticides bill: CropLife

CropLife India Chairman Rajendra Velagala on Monday said the government should address the industry's concerns in the Pesticides Management Bill, likely to be passed in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament. The Pesticide Management Bill, which will replace the Insecticides Act, 1968, seeks to regulate the pesticide sector by fixing prices and setting up of a regulatory authority.

"The government should address industry's concerns in the Pesticides Management Bill," Velagala said while addressing the company's 39th Annual General Meeting. The government should bring in data protection and align with best international practices and regulatory reforms by reducing registration timelines of crop protection products, he said in a statement.

Velagala shared that digitalisation will bring in efficiency and the pace of its adoption to depend on our progressive policies. CropLife is an association of 18 research and development-driven member companies in crop protection.

Chemicals and Petrochemcials Secretary P Raghavendra Rao said, "The role of agrochemicals in the development of the food grains production in India is critical, considering the fact that India is predicted to be the most populous country by 2030." A senior agriculture ministry official said the government will soon issue guidelines on using drones for application of crop protection products.

"The Indian Council of Agricultural Research is conducting a study on the application of crop protection products by drones and the report will be submitted soon to the ministry," said Ashwani Kumar, joint secretary (seeds and mechanisation & technology) in the agriculture ministry. The ministry is working in close coordination and will issue the guidelines for drone applications, at the earliest, he added.

