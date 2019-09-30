South Africa's trade balance swings to surplus in August

South Africa's trade balance swung to a 6.84 billion rand ($450.26 million) surplus in August after a revised 3.72 billion rand deficit in July, data from the revenue service showed on Monday.

Exports rose 8.4% on a month-on-month basis to 122.02 billion rand in August, while imports were down 1% to 115.17 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said. ($1 = 15.1912 rand)

