Gandhi Jayanti: 10,000 students to lit solar lamps in Delhi

Students from Delhi-NCR will lit over 10,000 solar lamps to attempt a world record on October 2, commemorating 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The event organised by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in association with IIT Bombay will be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in the national capital.

The participating students will be accompanied by their trainers who would provide them hands-on training on how to assemble their own solar study lamps, the ministry said in a statement. The event aims at sensitizing young minds about energy sustainability and environmental care.

While making their own solar lamps, the students will also be introduced to the concept of self sufficiency – an idea close to the heart of Mahatma Gandhi, the statement added. At the end, all students will switch on their self-assembled solar lamps and will take a pledge of non-violence towards the environment.

Two Guinness world records will be attempted during this event -- sustainability lessons to the largest number of participants at a single place and largest number of solar lamps lit together. It is expected that more than one million students in 60 countries will join this global event, the statement added.

