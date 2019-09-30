International Development News
Reuters New York
Updated: 30-09-2019 20:44 IST
WeWork says will file to withdraw IPO

WeWork's parent The We Company said on Monday it will file to withdraw its initial public offering, a week after the SoftBank-backed firm removed founder Adam Neumann as its chief executive officer.

"We have decided to postpone our IPO to focus on our core business, the fundamentals of which remain strong," WeWork's newly appointed co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham said.

"We have every intention to operate WeWork as a public company and look forward to revisiting the public equity markets in the future."

COUNTRY : United States
