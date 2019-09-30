Police file FIR against PMC Bank, HDIL officials; SIT formed

The Mumbai Police on Monday fileda case against the former bank management and promoters ofHDIL in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank case andsaid a special investigation team will be probing the case

Based on a complaint by RBI-appointed administrator,the city police's Economic Offences Wing filed a firstinformation report (FIR) in the case for forgery, cheating andcriminal conspiracy against the officials

As per initial investigations, the bank's losses since2008 were Rs 4,355.46 crore, police said.

