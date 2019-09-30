Short video creation platform Likee on Monday said it has added a parental controls feature on its app to help enable parents apply relevant controls to filter content for underage teen users. "As Likee is experiencing massive growth in India, the platform has developed a sharp focus to provide relevant and positive content to its audience and promote a safe user experience, especially for underage teens," the company said in a statement.

This move will enable the platform to emerge as the most significant positive media-centric social media app, it added. Parental controls function will help parents restrict content like live-streaming videos and news pushing and block viewing of profiles and subscription of users located nearby, among other controls, it said.

* * * * * TWID raises Rs 10 cr in seed funding

* Fintech company TWID on Monday said it has raised Rs 10 crore in seed funding from SCV LLC. Headquartered in Bengaluru, TWID is a payment app that aggregates and joins multiple loyalty/reward points, enabling an individual to use them to pay at offline and online stores. It was launched in June 2019.

"Within the first year of operation, the team is aggressively aiming to on-board additional 50+ brands and banks with their rewards pool, over 3 lakh merchant base to accept TWID as a mode of payment and over 3 million active users to transact using TWID," a statement said.

* * * * * JMC bags new orders worth Rs 560 crore

* Engineering firm JMC Projects (India) Ltd on Monday announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 560 crore. The orders are -- commercial real estate projects in Southern and Western India totalling Rs 312 crore; and water supply project in Odisha totalling Rs 248 crores, according to a statement by the company.

S K Tripathi, CEO and deputy managing director, JMC Projects, said, "We are happy with the new order wins especially in our focused water and buildings and factory (B&F) business. These new orders will strengthen our commercial real estate portfolio in the B&F market." The JMC Projects is a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.

