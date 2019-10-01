Hugo Walkinshaw joins AntWorks as Chief Partnership Officer

AntWorks™, a global leader in artificial intelligence and intelligent automation, today announced that Hugo Walkinshaw has joined AntWorks as Chief Partnership Officer. Hugo brings with him wealth of experience in professional services. He will focus on building the eco-system strategy across the organisation, including education, government and social impact partnerships worldwide.

Hugo spent the last three decades as a Management Consultant with Ernst & Young and Deloitte. His core focus has been on delivering large scale global Business Transformation programmes, including Shared Services & Outsourcing, M&A, Strategic Change Management and Technology-led Transformation, among others.

Asheesh Mehra, AntWorks Co-Founder and Group CEO, said, "The central pillar of AntWorks' culture is to always challenge norms, approach problems creatively, and in every scenario, dedicate time and attention to thinking differently. Hugo inherently shares these core values and beliefs, which align him perfectly to the Colony, and to the direction we've taken for solving the Process Automation conundrum for enterprises globally. I am supremely confident that Hugo's addition to our organisation will create enormous value for our partners, customers and colleagues, as well as accelerating our journey to realising AntWorks' full potential in scaling out the global eco-system."

"I am thrilled to be joining Ash, Govind and the AntWorks team. The ANTstein™ platform is ground-breaking and it will significantly accelerate the adoption of Intelligent Automation across multiple industries and functions. The opportunity to bring my Business Transformation experience to this journey is a huge honour. I can't wait to get started," added Hugo Walkinshaw.

Hugo had served on the boards of British Chamber of Commerce, the European Chamber of Commerce, the Singapore Deputy Prime Minister's National Productivity Council, and the Chartered Institute of Management Accounting Southeast Asia. He was awarded the Order of the British Empire for services to British Business in Singapore and to UK Exports.

About AntWorks:

