NIIT Technologies Announces Global Partnership With mabl Inc. to Strengthen AI-driven Automated Testing

Enable clients to accelerate desired test automation coverage from months to weeks.

NIIT Technologies Limited, a leading global IT solutions organization and mabl, Inc, today announced a global partnership to deliver AI-driven automated solutions for faster, economical and better application testing services.

With additional AI-driven capabilities of mabl platform - quality insights and auto-healing, Quality Assurance teams can accelerate testing of applications in Agile/DevOps projects. This will enable the teams deliver error free releases and achieve overall quality goals.

Vamsi Rupakula, Executive Vice President, NIIT Technologies said, "We are very excited to combine our strong domain understanding and testing capabilities with mabl's intelligent test automation platform. This partnership strengthens our commitment to enable our clients to deliver significant business impact from quality engineering powered by emerging technologies like AI and ML."

"Our collaboration with NIIT Technologies will bring the benefits of a new, modern, intelligent form of testing to the customers globally," said Izzy Azeri, Co-founder at mabl. He further added, "The mabl platform enables customers to save an average 80% of the time taken for test maintenance, thus enhancing their speed to market."

"We've partnered with NIIT Technologies to implement mabl as our new standard for automated testing. What would have taken 18 months with one of the popular automated testing tools, has taken only 6 weeks to get the test coverage we required. We're now able to increase the pace of QA which allows us to deliver new features to our clients faster," said Samar Khan, Vice President Software Development and DevOps, Internet Travel Solutions.

NIIT Technologies provides a comprehensive range of quality engineering and testing services to significantly improve time to market and reduce the cost of quality of clients' applications. The Company has been leveraging cognitive technologies like AI/ML/NLP, building test accelerators, utilities, and assets to enable clients to realize these benefits faster.

