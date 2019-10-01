Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 2.11 pc in September at 73,658 units

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Tuesday reported a 2.11 per cent increase in total two-wheeler sales at 73,658 units in September. The company had sold a total of 72,134 units in the same month last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

In the domestic market, SMIPL sold 63,382 units during September 2019 as compared with 63,140 units sold in the same month last year, it added. "As we step in the festive season, SMIPL is confident to add more customers to the Suzuki family as we strive to achieve newer sales milestones," SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.

