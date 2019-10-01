Ashok Leyland shares fall 4 pc on disappointing sales data

Shares of Ashok Leyland on Tuesday fell 4 per cent after the company reported a 55 per cent decline in its total commercial vehicle sales in September. The scrip declined 4.07 per cent to close at Rs 65.95 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 5.45 per cent to Rs 65.

On the NSE, it went lower 2.76 per cent to close at Rs 66.80. Hinduja Group's flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 55 per cent decline in its total commercial vehicle sales at 8,780 units in September.

The company had sold a total of 19,374 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. Meanwhile, shares of Bajaj Auto fell by 1.21 per cent to close at Rs 2,906.40 on the BSE.

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent fall in total sales at 4,02,035 units in September.

