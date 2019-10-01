International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ashok Leyland shares fall 4 pc on disappointing sales data

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 01-10-2019 17:37 IST
Ashok Leyland shares fall 4 pc on disappointing sales data

Shares of Ashok Leyland on Tuesday fell 4 per cent after the company reported a 55 per cent decline in its total commercial vehicle sales in September. The scrip declined 4.07 per cent to close at Rs 65.95 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 5.45 per cent to Rs 65.

On the NSE, it went lower 2.76 per cent to close at Rs 66.80. Hinduja Group's flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 55 per cent decline in its total commercial vehicle sales at 8,780 units in September.

The company had sold a total of 19,374 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. Meanwhile, shares of Bajaj Auto fell by 1.21 per cent to close at Rs 2,906.40 on the BSE.

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent fall in total sales at 4,02,035 units in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019