Khadi and village industries very close to Gandhi ji’s heart: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari launched new KVIC products and a special sales campaign in New Delhi today, on the eve of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He launched a bamboo bottle of 700ml to 900 ml capacity made by a Tripura based organization, which is being seen as the perfect replacement of plastic bottles as it is natural, cost-effective, attractive and most eco-friendly. He also launched low priced sanitary napkins developed by Ladlee, a new soap, and kachchi ghani mustard oil.

Remembering the Father of the Nation on the eve of his 150th birthday, Shri Gadkari said that khadi and village industries were very close to Gandhi ji's heart. He said Gandhian economics emphasizes maximum production with the involvement of a maximum number of people, and the Government of India is sincerely working to fulfill his dreams. The decision to serve tea in kulhads on 400 railway stations, distribution of tool kits to leather artisans are all steps in this direction, he said. The Minister also emphasized the need to modernize Khadi products to make them more attractive to the youth and said the Ministry and KVIC are collaborating with reputed designers in this regard. Shri Gadkari said that presently 200 MSME companies are listed in National Stock Exchange and KVIC should also make efforts to list some entrepreneurs in NSE which will make easier the credit flow.

Shri Gadkari appreciated the efforts made by KVIC in developing new products that are eco-friendly, cost-effective and good for health and environment. He expressed hope that this year KVIC will break its own record of the single-day sale of Rs. 1.25 Crores which happened on 13th October 2018.

KVIC chairman Shri Vinai Saxena said KVIC is in the process of reviving village industries. The Kacchi Ghani mustard oil launched today is being supplied by a Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) unit established recently near Jaipur. The cost-effective sanitary napkins are manufactured in Chandigarh also by a PMEGP Unit. He informed us that the annual turnover of KVIC is approximately Rs. 3,000 crores and they are pushing to take it to Rs 5000 crores in the coming years.

In observance of 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi, KVIC, for the first time, is giving a 40% discount on Gandhi Topi and Gandhi Dhoti and a 20% discount on all village industries products which will be applicable from 2nd October for 40 days.

(With Inputs from PIB)