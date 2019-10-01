machineVantage's Breakthrough AI-Powered Market Research Technology Wins Ogilvy Award

machineVantage, the company specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning applications for businesses, was honored with the Silver David Ogilvy Award from the Advertising Research Foundation. The prize was given in the Health & Personal Care category of the ARF's annual awards competition.

machineVantage applies proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms combined with advanced neuroscience knowledge to deliver innovations in marketing and product development.

"This award underscores the value of growing global applications of artificial intelligence-driven systems for companies looking to gain unique competitive advantages in the marketplace, through innovations in marketing and new product development," said Dr. A. K. Pradeep, founder and CEO of machineVantage. "To receive this industry-wide recognition signals how advanced technologies are transforming and improving the effectiveness of every aspect of business today, in this instance the field of market research."

Dr. Pradeep himself is a prior winner of the ARF's top individual honor, the Grand Prize - Great Minds Award, which he received for his pioneering work combining neuroscientific knowledge and methodologies with marketing. He is the co-author of "AI For Marketing And Product Innovation" ( https://amzn.to/2m7Cnum ), and also wrote the best-selling "The Buying Brain" ( https://amzn.to/2n74rOD ).

machineVantage (www.machinevantage.com) applies proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms and machine learning techniques to extract product innovations, brand semiotics, creative inspirations, and digital and retail point of sale messaging. The company works with major multinational clients in North America and in individual markets in Europe, the Asia Pacific region, Latin America, and the Middle East.

