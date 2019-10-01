TVS Motor Company Registers Sales Growth of 9% in September 2019 over August 2019

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 315,912 units in September 2019 as against sales of 423,939 units in the month of September 2018. Planned rationalisation of BS IV stocks is reflecting in the sales growth difference between September 2018 and September 2019.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheeler registered sales of 300,909 units in September 2019 as against sales of 410,657 units in the month of September 2018. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 243,163 units in September 2019 as against sales of 361,097 units in the month of September 2018.

Motorcycle registered sales of 123,921 units in September 2019 as against sales of 166,489 units in September 2018. Scooter sales of the Company registered 118,687 units in September 2019 as against sales of 142,523 units in September 2018.

Exports

The Company's total exports grew by 17% increasing from 61,192 units in September 2018 to 71,569 units in September 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 17% increasing from 49,560 units in September 2018 to 57,746 units in September 2019.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 13% increasing from 13,282 units in September 2018 to 15,003 units registered in September 2019.

Second Quarter Sales Performance

During the second quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler posted sales of 8.42 lakh units as against sales of 10.49 lakh units in the second quarter of the previous year. Sales of three-wheeler of the Company grew by 9% increasing from 0.40 lakh units in the second quarter of the previous year to 0.43 lakh units in the second quarter of the current year.

