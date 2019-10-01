86 pc of children staying away from home feel concerned about parents' health: Survey

As many as 86 per cent of Indian children living away from home feel anxious about their parents' health and well-being, a survey showed on Tuesday. The survey, commissioned by Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Limited (ABHICL), revealed that increasing geographical distance between parents and children is adding to health related concerns in Indian families.

At a sample size of 2,000 people, there were 998 respondent parents in 60-65 years and 66-70 years age groups with at least one offspring living away, and 1,002 respondent children in age groups of 30-36 years and 37-45 years with at least one surviving parent and living far away. "Almost 86 per cent Indian children feel concerned towards their parents well-being and 60 per cent of children shared that their parents do not take much effort to keep themselves fit.

"59 per cent of parents said that they walk regularly to keep themselves fit, 30 per cent are involved in doing household chores and 18 per cent practice yoga," Aditya Birla Health Insurance's 'Indian Parental Care Survey' said. It said 54 per cent of Indian parens miss their children while going for a routine health check-up while only 33 per cent of the parents go for a routine health check-up every six months.

As many as 65 per cent of the stay away children revealed that they turn to their friends and neighbours in case of a medical emergency. More than 50 per cent parents admitted that their children may not necessarily be able to attend to them personally, the survey said.

"These days many youngsters leave their parental homes, to build a career and for their growing professional aspirations. However, there is a constant sense of concern towards parents' health and well-being," said Mayank Bathwal, CEO, ABHICL. On the financial front, 71 per cent children expressed intention to make provisions for their parents' medical contingencies, and only 28 per cent said they are prepared to purchase senior citizen health insurance cover for them.

According to the research, 47 per cent of the respondents have done financial planning for their parents' medical emergencies and necessities, the most common form being cash left behind for emergencies and a debit card for use in such situations. On the occasion of the report release, the insurer also launched 'Activ Care' health insurance product for senior citizens, aimed at providing them proactive as well as reactive care.

Reactive care is to financially equip senior citizens during hospitalisation whereas proactive care will provide them with the essential support system they require in all the three phases of their health journey -- when they are healthy, when they are being treated and during recovery, ABHICL said.

