REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises at open ahead of manufacturing report

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 01-10-2019 19:59 IST
U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in technology companies and ahead of the release of manufacturing data, which will be parsed by investors for fresh signs of domestic demand in the world's largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.71 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 26,962.54. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.95 points, or 0.23%, at 2,983.69. The Nasdaq Composite gained 27.49 points, or 0.34%, to 8,026.83 at the opening bell.

COUNTRY : United States
